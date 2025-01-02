Mumbai, January 2: The registrations for the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025, an interactive program with the Prime Minister, started on December 19 and will remain open until January 14. Students, parents, and teachers eager to participate can register through the MyGov.in the website to join this unique initiative aimed at addressing exam-related concerns.

The ministry announced, "To build momentum for the main event, a series of activities will be organised from January 12, 2025 (National Youth Day) to January 23, 2025 (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti). Registrations for PPC 2025 have already begun on MyGov.in and will be open till January 14.” Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Registration Begins For PM Narendra Modi’s Annual Exam Event, Know Steps to Register.

How To Register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

Open the official website at https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/.

Click on the Participate Now option displayed on the homepage.

Select your category—whether Student (Self Participation), Student (via Teacher login), Teacher, or Parent—and press the Click to Participate button under it.

Provide your full name and either your email ID or mobile number to begin the registration.

Complete the form by entering the necessary details to finalize your registration. Mann Ki Baat 117th Episode: PM Narendra Modi Launches Campaign to Celebrate 75 Years of Constitution Adoption, Urges Citizens to Read Preamble.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual interactive program where Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages with students preparing for board exams, addressing their questions on exam stress and related topics. The event features various activities like traditional game sessions, marathons, meme contests, street plays, yoga and meditation sessions, singing performances by CBSE, KVS, and NVS, poster-making contests, mental health counselling, workshops with special guests, and screenings of inspirational films.

