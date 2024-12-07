Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday flagged off a mobile van as part of the 'Ni-Kshay Abhiyan' campaign to fightagainst tuberculosis (TB).

At the event, where he was the Chief Guest, the Chief Minister also underwent a TB screening using a portable X-ray machine, an official release stated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister described the 100-day 'Ni-Kshay Abhiyan' as an important initiative to make Himachal Pradesh TB-free.

"The campaign aims to ensure timely identification of TB cases, effective treatment, and increased awareness within communities," he said.

The campaign will cover all districts of the state, focusing particularly on vulnerable and marginalised groups. The Chief Minister urged people to participate in the campaign and encourage others to recognise TB symptoms and get tested in time. He expressed confidence that Himachal Pradesh is moving closer to becoming TB-free.

CM Sukhu also announced an additional allocation of Rs 2 crore for the Chief Minister's TB Eradication Scheme, complementing the central government's efforts. He highlighted that 13 per cent of the state's population is above 60 years, underlining the importance of early diagnosis and prevention for older adults.

He added, "The health sector remains a top priority for the state government, and several reforms are being implemented to improve the system."

The Chief Minister said the government is considering including health education in the school curriculum to raise awareness from an early age. "Emergency departments in hospitals are being upgraded, and tenders for modern medical equipment for medical colleges have already been issued. Within a year, people in the state will have access to advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities," he said.

He also announced plans to increase allowances for specialists and super-specialist doctors to attract and retain talent in government health institutions. "The monthly allowance for super-specialist doctors is being considered to increase from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.75 lakh and for specialist doctors to Rs 1 lakh," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of conserving the state's forests, describing them as the "lungs of North India." He appealed to the Union government for a "Green Bonus" to support conservation efforts. He also mentioned the state's revised industrial policy aimed at promoting green industries.

At the event, the Chief Minister administered a pledge for a TB-free India and distributed Ni-Kshay nutrition kits to TB patients. Institutions and organisations contributing to the campaign were also honoured.

Health Minister Col (Dr) Dhani Ram Shandil praised the state's high TB screening rates and urged people to stay vigilant. "Public cooperation is vital for eliminating TB," he said.

Other dignitaries, including MLA Harish Janartha and NHM officials, were also present at the event. (ANI)

