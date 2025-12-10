New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba on Wednesday participated in the Lok Sabha debate on electoral reforms and stressed the need for utmost caution when rolling out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in states with smaller populations, such as Sikkim. Citing the region's limited voter base, he warned that even minor fluctuations in voter numbers could significantly impact election outcomes.

Subba said every step, from registration to verification, must be executed with precision, transparency, and sensitivity to local realities. He also underscored the need to factor in geographical diversity while shaping electoral reforms and determining Lok Sabha representation, noting that remote and hilly regions face unique structural and demographic challenges.

"Embracing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is important for strengthening electoral systems; its implementation must be carried out with utmost caution in States like Sikkim, where the voter base is comparatively small," the MP said, according to an official statement from his office.

"Even minor changes in voter numbers can significantly influence electoral outcomes, and therefore, every step--from registration to verification--must be handled with precision, accountability, and sensitivity to local contexts," Subba said. He further highlighted that geographical diversity must be taken into account not only while making electoral reforms but also while considering representation in the Lok Sabha, "As remote, hilly, and sparsely populated regions face unique structural and demographic challenges," Subba said.

He reiterated that electoral reforms should aim to enhance public trust and participation while safeguarding the distinct realities of smaller states.

Earlier today, while Lok Sabha discussed electoral reforms, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sparred over the allegations of 'vote chori' in the Parliament, with the latter challenging Shah to conduct debate on his three press conferences pertaining to his claims of 'voter Chori', to which the Home Minister retorted "Parliament won't function as per his wish."

The heated exchange between the duo occurred when Rahul Gandhi interjected HM Shah while he was addressing the Lok Sabha on the discussion on electoral reforms.

Slamming the opposition over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Shah stated that he has answers for all their allegations, including Gandhi's three press conferences.

"In his press conference, the LoP levelled allegations that the voter list is not corrected and needs to be rectified. So, what is SIR? It is the procedure to sanitise the voter list. He is opposing even when we are undertaking the process. Your defeat is certain; voter list doesn't have to do anything with it. He said that the BJP never has to face anti-incumbency. Anti-incumbency is only against those who work against the public interest. It is true that the BJP had to face anti-incumbency very rarely," Shah said.

Interrupting the Home Minister, Rahul Gandhi challenged him to a debate on his three press conferences regarding the allegations of 'vote chori'. (ANI)

