Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) A meeting between the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and two protesting farmer bodies for a joint fight to press the Centre into accepting their demands remained inconclusive on Saturday.

It was the second meeting of the three farmer bodies -- SKM, SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) -- within a week to decide on a united fight for their demands, including a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops.

After the Saturday's meeting, the three farmer outfits said efforts were on for unity among them.

Farmers, under the banner of the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands.

The SKM, which had led the 2020 agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws, is not part of the ongoing agitation in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the SKM said they will hand over memorandums to all MPs on January 20 to press the Centre to resolve farmers' issues and demand that it should save the life of fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal by initiating talks.

Addressing the media after the meeting in Patiala, SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal emphasized on a joint fight by farmer bodies and also saving the life of Dallewal.

The SKM leaders said they have asked the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM to include the rejection of Centre's draft policy on agricultural marketing in their list of 12 demands, claiming the Centre was trying to bring back the now-repealed farm laws through this draft policy.

On this, SKM (Non-Political) and KMM leaders said they will discuss this issue in their meeting.

Earlier, KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said efforts for unity among farmer bodies will continue.

Another farmer leader Gurvinder Singh Bhangu said the three farmer bodies held a meeting and discussed unity for the protest.

"For this, the SKM leadership has sought some time," he said.

"We never stepped back from the efforts for unity. We always want unity," he stressed.

The attempts for unity between SKM, SKM (Non-Political) and KMM had failed in February last year. The fresh dialogue for unity resumed in December last year after Dallewal sat on an indefinite fast.

Dallewal, the convener of the SKM (Non-Political), has been on the indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point since November 26 last year over farmers' various demands.

Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered 54th day on Saturday, has so far refused to take any medical aid.

