Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Punjab Police on Sunday busted a trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel with the arrest of two persons, officials said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Vansh alias Billa (23), a resident of Billai Wala Chowk in Amritsar, and Sonu Chaurasia (20), a resident of Dashmesh Nagar in Amritsar.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said following reliable inputs about the involvement of Vansh alias Billa in the smuggling of narcotics, police teams arrested him from the Mohkampura area and recovered 3.5 kg heroin, 1.5 kg methaqualone powder and one Austria-made 9 mm Glock pistol from his possession.

In another operation, police nabbed accused Sonu Chaurasia from Batala road and recovered a .32-bore pistol from his possession.

DGP Yadav said further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in the case.

