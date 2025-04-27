Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, of 'increasing political interference' in the education sector and failing to address concerns regarding education and safety.

The SP chief pointed out that the environment for girls in the state had become increasingly unsafe, citing alarming data as evidence. He also criticised the rising fees in educational institutions, claiming that they were making professional courses inaccessible to economically weaker students.

He claimed that the 'privatisation of education' was exacerbating the issue and said that many poor children were still struggling due to a lack of necessary resources to access online education.

"The state government has increased political intervention in education. There is an unsafe environment for young girls, according to the data. Fees are increasing constantly. Poor children are not able to study in professional courses. Education is being privatised. Everything is online here, but the poor kids are still suffering because they do not have all the required resources to carry out their studies online," said SP chief Yadav.

Earlier on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadi party will fully support any action taken by the government for restricting or stopping the flow of water to Pakistan following the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Akhilesh Yadav supported the government's move related to the Indus Water Treaty.

"Whatever retaliatory step the government takes for 'jalbandi', we will fully support it," Yadav posted on X.

Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday, condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and stressed the need to eliminate forces that threaten the communal harmony of the nation.

"A very sad incident has taken place and it cannot be condemned enough... The government has assured that such an incident will not happen again, and we hope that concrete steps will be taken along with strong action...Those who want to destroy the brotherhood of our country, such forces should be wiped out forever," Yadav told ANI on Friday.

The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the conspirators will face severe punishment.

Opposition parties have expressed their full support for the government's action against perpetrators of the terror attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which met on April 23, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. A number of others sustained injuries.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the CCS decided that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

It decided that the Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect, strength of high commissions will be curtailed and there will be curb on visas. (ANI)

