Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): Three people have been detained after a Spanish woman who was on a bike tour of the country along with her husband complained that she was allegedly gang-raped in the Hansdiha police station area on Friday night, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dumka, Pitamber Singh Kherwar, informed that the police are taking the necessary actions, including the medical examination of the victim.

According to SP Kherwar, the administration didn't have any information about the Spanish couple's visit to Dumka or the place they were camping.

Phulo Jhano Medical College Superintendent Anukuran Purty said that a committee will be formed to investigate the matter.

"It hasn't been established yet that she had been raped, outer injuries are visible but for inner injuries and other things, medical examinations are going on. She is out of danger. Her age determination will be done. A committee will also be formed," Purty said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anant Ojha launched a scathing attack on the Jharkhand government over the incident and said that the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating.

"This is a stain on the state. This shows the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and that even foreigners aren't safe here. The police should act soon, and the government should also take cognizance of it and take strict action against such anarchists. This government has completely failed," Ojha said.

Referring to the incident, Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta said that the state government is committed to taking strict action against the accused.

"I don't know all the factual correctness of this incident but the government is committed to taking strict action against all those evil doers whosoever commits such crime against any of our sisters, Indian or foreigner, within the law," he said. (ANI)

