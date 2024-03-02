Dumka, March 2: A foreign national from Spain was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from state capital Ranchi, on Friday night when a tourist couple from Spain were spending the night at a makeshift tent. Jharkhand Shocker: Irritated by Two-Year-Old Son Crying While She Was on Phone Call, Woman Strangles Him to Death in Giridih; Arrested

"The incident of gangrape occurred on Friday night," Jarmundi Sub Divisional Police Officer Santosh Kumar told PTI. Further details, however, will be provided later, he said. Meanwhile, another official, on condition of anonymity, said seven to eight local youths were involved in the incident. The official said three arrests have been made so far while a manhunt is on for the remaining persons. Jharkhand Shocker: Elderly Woman Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Palamu 32 Years After Husband Killed in Similar Way

Foreign Tourist Gangraped in Jharkhand

Dumka, Jharkhand | A Spanish woman has complained that she was gang raped in Hansdiha police station area last night. Police are taking the necessary actions including her medical examination. Three persons have been detained. Further investigation underway: SP Dumka — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

The victim has been admitted to a local hospital. As per information, the couple had reached Dumka from Bangladesh on a two-wheeler and was en route to Bihar and then Nepal. Neither Dumka Deputy Commissioner A Dodde nor Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar responded to repeated calls from PTI. Incidentally, the alleged crime occurred on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Jharkhand and had expressed serious concern over law and order and extortion in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)