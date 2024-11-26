New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): With India being the primary market, Sri Lanka is promoting spiritual tourism through the Ramayana trail, said Richard Nuttall, CEO of Sri Lanka Airlines.

He was speaking on the occasion of the lauch of 'The Ramayana Trail' organised at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Delhi. The initiative aims to boost tourism from India and introduce a new attraction for travellers.

Sri Lankan Airlines has launched an exclusive Ramayana trail package, designed especially for Indian travelers. It includes the places where Lord Rama, Sita, and Hanuman's adventures unfolded in Sri Lanka. The Ramayana trail takes you to 20 significant locations in Sri Lanka, each deeply woven into the Ramayana story.

Currently, the airline operates 88 flights a week to nine destinations in India -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Trivandrum, Chennai, Trichy and Madurai.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Kshenuka Senewiratne was also present on the occasion.

He said that around 20 percent of tourists that come to Sri Lanka come from India. Despite challenges, tourism is showing remarkable growth, surpassing pre-COVID levels. Efforts are underway to revitalise Indian tourism and attract visitors beyond popular destinations like Colombo and Kandy.

Nuttall added, "We are pleased to make a grand comeback in the India market with this exclusive range of Ramayana Trail excursions, which is guaranteed to inspire travellers to explore destination Sri Lanka like never before. India is our single largest market in terms of the number of cities connected and flight frequencies. We are certain that this endeavour will further strengthen our future expansion strategies while portraying Sri Lanka as a destination that is closely connected to their devotion and culture. (ANI)

