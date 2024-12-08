Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was committed to fight against drug menace and in this direction working with dedication to promote sports and improve opportunities for youth, his office said in a release.

The Chief Minister highlighted the steps being taken by the government to support athletes. The prize money for winners of international competitions such as the Olympics, Paralympics and Asian Games, has been significantly increased. Gold medallists now receive Rs 5 crore, silver medallists Rs 3 crore and bronze medallists Rs 2 crore. Similarly, in the Asian Games and Para Asian Games the prize money for gold medallists was increased to Rs 4 crore, with Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 1.5 crore for silver and bronze medallists, respectively.

He said that the Paralympians like Nishad Kumar and Ajay Kumar have been recognized with substantial monetary rewards for their achievements, his office said.

He said that to further encourage athletes, the state government has enhanced allowances and improved travel provisions for competitions. Athletes now receive AC three-tier train fare for journeys up to 200 kilometres and economy-class airfare for longer distances. He said that the government has also announced the construction of integrated sports complexes in all constituencies. These facilities aim to foster greater participation in sports and provide modern amenities which would help young people stay away from drug abuse and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Earlier in the day, the Governor-XI team clinched the Sadbhavana Cricket Cup organized by the Him Sports and Cultural Association to raise awareness against drug abuse here today held in BCS Shimla, the release said.

CM Sukhu appreciated the efforts of the organizers for creating awareness against the use of drugs through this sports event, Sadbhavana Cricket Cup.

Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, MLAs Harish Janartha, Sudarshan Babloo and Vinod Sultanpuri, Vice-Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Kehar Singh Khachi, APMC Shimla Chairman Dev Anand Verma, were also present amongst others. (ANI)

