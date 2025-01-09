Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Amid the preparations for Maha Kumbh, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Thursday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts towards making the mega religious congregation successful.

"The Maha Kumbh is holy in itself, where Ganga and Yamuna meet at the confluence. The government is responsible for making arrangements, but it feels good to see that the Chief Minister himself is taking interest," the seer told ANI.

Speaking on the claims that some of the land where preparations for Maha Kumbh are being done belongs to Waqf Board, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said there was no evidence for such claims. "We can only talk about it when there is some evidence,' he added.

Speaking on the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, the seer said that he has urged people to support a party that is firm on cow protection.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had earlier demanded that cow be given the status of 'Rashtra Mata'.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip.

The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

