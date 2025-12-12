Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 12 (ANI): BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai on Friday accused the ruling DMK government of suppressing major corruption complaints flagged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and demanded immediate registration of two FIRs against Minister KN Nehru, his family members, and associates over alleged "multi-crore scams".

Speaking in Coimbatore with ANI, Annamalai alleged that the ED had written to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) twice, first in October 2025 and again on December 3, 2025, flagging what he described as "massive corruption" in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department, headed by Nehru.

According to Annamalai, "The October 2025 ED letter highlighted a Rs 888-crore scam, alleging that bribes ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh were collected during recruitment examinations for engineers and other officials. He said the communication was issued under Section 66 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which mandates the ED to share information on suspected offences with relevant authorities for necessary legal action."

"From October till now, no FIR has been registered by the Tamil Nadu Police Department, " Annamalai said, claiming deliberate inaction by the state government.

He added that, "The second dossier, a 258-page ED communication dated December 3, 2025, detailed an even larger Rs. 1020 crore scam, involving contractors handling public toilets, sanitation services, NABARD projects, water-body renovation, and various civic works under the MAWS Department. These contractors allegedly paid 7.5 to 10 per cent bribes to associates and family members of KN Nehru."

Annamalai further alleged that, "The ED had traced portions of the money trail to Dubai and had flagged WhatsApp communications purportedly showing bribe collections carried out in the name of party funds."

"Despite receiving the dossier with proof, the Tamil Nadu DGP has not registered an FIR. It shows the sad state of affairs in the Tamil Nadu government. Even after evidence from an agency like the ED, there is zero action," he said.

The BJP leader also referenced the Thiruparankundram issue, accusing the state government of "flagrantly violating court orders" and creating a situation where "there is no semblance of law and order."

Annamalai asserted that governance in Tamil Nadu was "malfunctioning," alleging that Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister Nehru had taken the allegations "very lightly," leaving ordinary citizens to suffer due to administrative failures.

The BJP has formally demanded the immediate registration of both FIRs, one about the ₹888-crore scam flagged in October, and the other related to the ₹1,020-crore scam highlighted on December 3, 2025.

The ED had written to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Head of the Police Force, and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) alleging massive irregularities and large-scale bribery in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department.

According to the agency, officials and associates linked to the MAWS Minister, KN Nehru, manipulated tenders and collected bribes totalling at least Rs 1,020 crore. The allegations are based on digital evidence compiled into a 258-page dossier sourced from searches conducted in April this year. The letter, dated December 3, was sent under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (ANI)

