Katihar (Bihar) [India], December 21 (ANI): Around a year ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav announced to launch of 'Mai Behan Maan Yojana' promising to give Rs 2,500 per month in the accounts of women if his party forms the government in the state.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said that in the 'caste-based survey' carried out by them, it was found that the income of 94 lakh families is less than Rs 6,000

He further said that they'll also increase the social security pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1500 and will give 200 units of free electricity after coming to power in the state.

"We have done a caste-based survey, which revealed that the income of 94 lakh families is less than Rs 6,000. To financially strengthen women, we have decided to bring Mai Behan Maan Yojana. It will be implemented within a year of the formation of the government and we will deposit Rs 2500 in the accounts of women. We will also increase the social security pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1500," he said.

Yadav further promised to create the Seemanchal Development Authority and Kosi Vikas Pradhikaran.

"Bihar has the most expensive electricity. If our government is formed, we will give 200 units of free electricity... We will create Seemanchal Development Authority and Kosi Vikas Pradhikaran," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Tejashwi Yadav demanded an apology from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of failing to address crucial issues in the state despite being in power for over 20 years.

Yadav, in a post on X, questioned Kumar's leadership and alleged that despite his 'political tourism,' the Bihar CM had not been able to address the problems faced by the people of Bihar.

"Before leaving for the Rs 2 billion, 25 crore, 78 lakh farewell journey, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should apologize to the people of Bihar. Despite going on political tourism through so-called journeys in the last 20 years, why has he not been able to understand the facts, truth, and evidence till now?" Yadav wrote in his post. He listed several critical issues that he believes Nitish Kumar should answer for.

Yadav raised questions about Bihar's underdevelopment, asking why the state's per capita income remains the lowest in the country despite Kumar's leadership. He also pointed out that Bihar lags behind in key human development and sustainable development indicators, despite being under the same leadership for two decades.

The RJD leader highlighted the condition of schools in Bihar, revealing that 36.7 per cent of schools lack toilets for girls, and many government schools operate without proper buildings. "Why, after twenty years, has the CM not realized that 36.7 per cent of schools in Bihar do not have toilets for girls? 5,681 government schools in Bihar do not have their own buildings and are being run by attaching them to adjacent schools, while 933 of them have land available. Among the schools that have their own buildings, why do 62 per cent of primary schools and 20 per cent of secondary schools not have boundary walls on their campuses?" Yadav asked.

Yadav also slammed the state's healthcare system, questioning why the condition of district hospitals and medical colleges remains poor despite repeated visits by the Chief Minister. "Why didn't the CM know why the condition of district hospitals, medical colleges, and sub-divisional hospitals was so bad despite repeated visits? In just one month, we ensured the availability of doctors, health workers, equipment, and medicines along with revolutionary changes in all hospitals and health centres under Mission-60, Mission Parivartan, and Mission Buniyad. Why did health services and facilities deteriorate in the next year after we left? Will the Chief Minister try to improve it?" he wrote.

Other issues raised by Yadav included the closure of sugar mills in the state, the lack of employment opportunities, and the rising migration of people in search of work. He also pointed out the state's ongoing struggles with floods and droughts.

Yadav further accused Nitish Kumar of failing to fulfil promises made to the public and demanded that he apologize for his failure to address these pressing issues. "Shouldn't the Chief Minister apologize for his failure?" he asked.

The assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November 2025. (ANI)

