Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday filed an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against BRS Working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) and two others in connection with alleged financial irregularities related to the Formula E racing event in Hyderabad, officials said.

Speaking in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, KTR called for a discussion on the matter, saying that he is ready to answer all the questions.

"I am requesting you (Speaker) and the government, if this government has any sincerity and the courage that the public should know the facts. They (govt) say that some scam has happened in the E-race. Allow a discussion on it. I am ready to answer all the questions," said KTR.

Earlier on Wednesday, KTR wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asking to hold a discussion on Formula E racing in this session of the state assembly.

KTR, in his letter, stated that the state government has been making several baseless allegations against the previous BRS government, especially against him, for several months regarding the Formula E race issue. Reports suggest that even in the cabinet meeting held under your leadership this week, this topic was discussed for about one and a half hours.

Additionally, there are various leaks from the Chief Minister's Office to the media, hinting at filing cases on this matter and claiming that the Governor has approved. Instead of having closed-door discussions, the truth about this matter should come out before the four crore people of Telangana through a debate in the State Assembly.

KTR, in his letter, further mentioned that the previous government agreed with the organisers of the Formula E race with the noble intention of benefiting Telangana state and Hyderabad city. The race was successfully conducted in 2023, earning praise from all quarters.

According to a Nielsen report, the event contributed approximately Rs700 crore to the state's economy. While another edition of the race was planned for 2024, the CM Reddy-led government unilaterally cancelled it immediately after coming to power.

Since then, as part of a political vendetta, the Congress government has been spreading numerous falsehoods through the media about this race, creating unnecessary doubts among the public. (ANI)

