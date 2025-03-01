Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has written a letter to Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, urging him to secure the release of Rs 1,63,559.31 crore for pending projects in the state.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that as a Union Minister from Telangana, Reddy's responsibility is to secure funds for projects critical to the state's development.

He stated that despite the Chief Minister meeting the Prime Minister and Union Ministers, the funds had not been granted for these projects.

Earlier on February 26, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant permission for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, which is being taken up to connect all the areas in the Hyderabad metropolitan city, said an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister brought to the attention of the Prime Minister that the previous government had not focused on the expansion of the Metro Rail in Hyderabad city during its 10-year rule. The CM explained to PM Modi about the phase -2 metro rail project under which five corridors on a 76.4 km stretch are proposed in Hyderabad at an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore and requested immediate approval of the metro rail project, as per CMO.

CM Revanth Reddy met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi. On this occasion, the Chief Minister briefed the PM about state-related issues including pending projects and the sanction of more IPS officials to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister appealed to PM Modi to immediately sanction the Southern Part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) as 90 per cent of the land acquisition has already been completed in the Northern part. The CM asserted that the RRR could be fully utilized only if the Southern and Northern parts of the RRR works are completed simultaneously, it said. (ANI)

