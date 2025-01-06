Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI): A fire broke out in a hotel in Hyderabad on Sunday, said an official of the fire department.

As per the fire official, a blaze broke out in the kitchen of the Minerva Hotel on Sunday evening and soon after receiving the information, the officials of the fire department immediately rushed to the spot with a fire tender and engaged in the firefighting operation.

After sustained efforts, the fire was brought under control, as per the official.

According to a fire official, "We received a fire call at 7:29 pm. One fire vehicle arrived at the scene and controlled the blaze. A small fire had broken out at Minerva Hotel's kitchen chimney. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the fire was brought under control."

No casualties or injuries were reported during the incident. However, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited. (ANI)

