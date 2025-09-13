Medchal Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India] September 13 (ANI): In a shocking incident, two individuals brutally killed a man by stabbing him with knives in broad daylight within the Kushaiguda police station limits in Medchal Malkajgiri district of Telangana, according to a Telangana police official.

The deceased was identified as Srikanth Reddy, a real estate businessman of Telangana. The two accused, identified as Dhanraj and Daniel, were working under the deceased businessman. The police official said that the reason for the murder was not known yet.

Also Read | National Lok Adalat To Be Held Across India Today To Settle Civil, Criminal Cases.

Police informed that the deceased's body had been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME).

According to a police official, "The deceased, Real estate Businessman Srikanth Reddy, was brutally killed by the accused working under him by name, Dhanraj and Daniel, in Mangapuram, HB colony. They stabbed him with knives, and despite being shifted to the hospital, he was declared dead. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination (PME). The reason for the murder is yet to be known".

Also Read | 'India Committed to Peace and Prosperity': PM Narendra Modi Wishes Sushila Karki on Becoming Nepal's Interim Prime Minister.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, a 50-year-old woman was found dead with stab wounds at her residence under the Kukatpally police station limits in Telangana's Hyderabad, Kukatpally Police said on Thursday. A Jharkhand-based house help and his accomplice were suspected of the murder. The police had registered a case.

The police found a video of the suspects during the investigation.

"There is a video showing the house help and another person moving in the building, and we are currently searching for them. The deceased woman's family members, who had gone to their shop for business, tried calling her multiple times, but she did not answer. They immediately returned home, found the door locked, and broke it open to discover her body," the police official said.

Kukatpally Police shifted the body for a post-mortem examination. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)