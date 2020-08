Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said the TMC government will have to "pay a heavy price" in the state polls for not budging on its decision to enforce lockdown on August 5, despite requests by his party on account of the Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya.

Ghosh also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government's stand on the matter reflects its "disregard for the sentiments of the Hindu community".

Also Read | India Reacts to Pakistan's New Political Map, Calls Its 'Political Absurdity': Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

Rebuffing the allegation, a senior TMC leader said the saffron party should refrain from indulging in communal politics in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state BJP chief, while addressing a protest rally here over the alleged killing of his party's leaders in the recent past, said, "We had urged the government to change the date of lockdown from August 5 to any other day. Yesterday, they did make changes to the lockdown schedule, but remained adamant on August 5.

Also Read | Oppo K7 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"The people of West Bengal are watching everything. They will not hesitate to change the government in the next elections. This arrogance will cost them dearly," he said.

The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram temple after a decades-long title suit over the site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was settled by Supreme Court last November.

The Medinipur MP said his party will not conduct any programme on the occasion, but workers will take part in prayer meets organised by the VHP, and other organisations.

"Tomorrow, in various parts of the state, people will conduct Yagya and perform other rituals to mark the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Mandir. The BJP is officially not conducting any programme, but our party workers will take part in celebrations," he told reporters later in the day.

Reacting to Ghosh's assertions, TMC secretary general and state education minister Partha Chatterjee said Bengal believes in communal harmony and brotherhood, and nothing should be done to spoil the social fabric of the state.

"This is not the time to pursue communal politics. The BJP should refrain from indulging in communal politics in the midst of the pandemic. In Bengal, we have always witnessed harmony and brotherhood among all religions and cultures. Nothing should be done to spoil that," he said.

The West Bengal government has for the fourth time changed the dates for complete lockdown this month owing to local festivals.

The revised dates are August 5 (Wednesday), 8 (Saturday), 20 (Thursday), 21 (Friday), 27 (Thursday), 28 (Friday) and 31 (Monday), according to the government notification issued on Monday. PTI PNT RMS RMS 08042031 NNNNecs in 1979, but his career was sliding. He stayed in the United States for more than three decades, working various coaching jobs and even as a bartender.

As reliable as he was on the field, Suurbier was known for being a happy-go-lucky character off it. He is remembered as much for his pranks about disappearing socks, and worse, as about the trophies he won. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)