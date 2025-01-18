Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Sealdah Court's verdict in the high-profile RG Kar rape-murder case on Saturday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh reiterated the party's demand for the death penalty for the accused.

Speaking to ANI on the verdict, Ghosh underlined the 'swift police action' and the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) corroboration of the accused's guilt.

"We hope that the person arrested within 24 hours of the incident, whom the CBI also confirmed as guilty, is declared guilty by the court and handed the death penalty. From day one, our Chief Minister has demanded capital punishment for this heinous crime," Ghosh stated.

Highlighting the gravity of the case, Ghosh described it as a "social crime" that transcends political lines. "This is not a political situation but a social issue. For crimes like this, we expect the accused to be given the death sentence," he said.

Ghosh also criticized the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), accusing it of attempting to create confusion at a critical juncture. "When the trial is nearing its conclusion, CPI-M is sowing doubts. Do they want the accused to receive the death penalty or not?" he questioned.

The RG Kar rape-murder case has drawn widespread attention, with public outrage fueling demands for strict punishment. The incident, which shocked West Bengal, has been a focal point of political and social discourse.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased doctor expressed hope for a fair judgment, stating, "We will get a good judgement after the court looks at and considers everything...The DNA report established the presence of others as well (other accused)...We are moving courts, one matter is sub-judice before the High Court and another has come before the Supreme Court, it has been listed."

The family remains committed to ensuring justice is served, stating they are willing to pursue the case wherever necessary. "We want true justice for my daughter. We will go wherever we need to," the father added.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, main accused Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime. (ANI)

