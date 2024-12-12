New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Various trade unions have opposed the Railway Board's move to relax norms for their recognition by issuing a circular on December 10, 2024, just two days before the counting of votes for the elections held on December 4, 5 and 6.

The competent authority of the Railway Board issued 'final modalities' on September 9 to hold secret ballot elections for verification and recognition of trade unions and their federations. The previous elections were held almost nine years back in 2013.

The votes were counted on December 12 and the Board is supposed to announce the results anytime soon.

However, it issued a circular on December 10, saying the constituent trade unions of the Railways Federation should have collectively got at least 15 per cent of the valid votes polled on All India Railways basis.

It also said the constituent trade unions should have got recognition in at least six of the 17 zonal railways.

As per the 'Final Modalities for Holding of Secret Ballot Elections III for Recognition of Trade Unions on Indian Railways' dated September 9 and released by the competent authority of the Railway Board, the above-mentioned conditions were more stringent.

"If no trade union secures at least 20 per cent of total valid votes polled, none of them shall be considered for recognition," the final modalities said.

Many trade unions have opposed the Board's move to relax norms from 20 per cent to 15 per cent, as, according to them, this has been done to favour some unions which the Board wants to recognise to get support on various contention issues involving frontline workers and employees.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, didn't respond to queries regarding the allegations.

"We strongly oppose this move. Why the norms have been relaxed midway when elections are over and results are about to be announced? We believe the Board wants to grant recognition to such unions from whom it can get favour when it wants on several workers' welfare related issues," Chand Mohammed, Working President of All India Track Maintainers Union (AIRTU), said.

According to Alok Chandra Prakash, General Secretary, Indian Railway S&T Maintainers' Union (IRSTMU), in the last elections held in 2013, the constituent trade unions of the Railways Federation were supposed to get recognition in nine out of 17 zones, but this time it has been reduced to six to relax it further.

"I believe once the final modalities were out, the Board should not have interfered with them. Amending recognition norms just two days before vote counting, that too without any justification, smells a rat," Prakash said.

Vivek Mishra, Assistant General secretary, North Eastern Railway Men's Congress, said that after the final notification of modalities for secret ballot elections were out in public domain, sudden changes made in the criteria for recognition puts a question mark on the Railway Board's intent.

"It indicates that the intention of relaxing norms is clearly meant to benefit the government-supported unions. It will be beneficial for the new trade unions to contest and plan the elections nationwide in all zones and production units. It can not be called a fair move," Mishra said.

