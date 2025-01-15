Agartala, Jan 15 (PTI) Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) has set a target of setting up over 10,000 solar-powered pump sets to ensure assured irrigation in the rural farmland under PM Kusum scheme, an official said on Wednesday.

Of the total target, the TREDA has already set up 3,616 solar power pumps bringing 7,232 acres of farmland under assured irrigation benefiting 3,616 marginal farmers, the official said.

Also Read | Meerut: KMC Hospital Accused of Secretly Removing Woman's Kidney During 2017 Surgery, Destroying Medical Records; Court Orders FIR Against 6 Doctors (Watch Video).

Work for establishing 5,051 pump sets has been in progress while steps have been taken to set up 2,264 solar-powered pump sets at the earliest.

"The state government has taken steps so that the farmers who are living in rural areas could double their production by using irrigation. Under PM Kusum scheme, farmers are given solar power pumps at a subsidised price," TREDA joint director Debabrata Sukladas told PTI.

Also Read | Congress Gets New Headquarters: Sonia Gandhi Inaugurates 'Indira Bhawan' at 9A, Kotla Road in Delhi; INC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi Present (Watch Videos).

According to him, if any farmer doesn't have a water source for irrigation, the TREDA will provide subsidies under the PM Kusum scheme.

Sukladas said out of the target of setting up 10,895 solar-powered pumps, 3,616 pumps have already been installed which ensured irrigation in 7,232 acres of farmland owned by 3,616 marginal farmers.

"While work for setting up 5,015 solar-powered pumps was in progress, the remaining 2,264 pumps will be installed at the earliest. Once the scheme is implemented, around 21,790 acres of farmland will get irrigation facility," he said.

Sukladas said the subsidy is available for the prospective farmers under the scheme.

"For one horsepower (HP) pump a prospective farmer will be required to pay only Rs 10,000 out of the total cost of Rs 1,39,000. In the case of 2 HP a farmer needs to provide only Rs 15,000 out of the total cost of Rs 1,77,528," he said.

On the benefits of the scheme, he said "This will ensure irrigation for at least 25 years which will increase the agriculture production and the farmers don't need to pay electricity bills."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)