Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Netaji Jayanti celebrations at Netaji Subhash Vidya Niketan school in Agartala on Thursday.

"Truly honoured to join Netaji Jayanti celebration in Agartala along with my beloved students and others. Also participated in a colorful rally organized by Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan to mark #ParakramDiwas on Netaji Jayanti. We honor Netaji's indomitable spirit and visionary leadership that ignited India's freedom struggle," CM Saha stated in a post on X.

The school celebrated the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose with enthusiasm and grandeur. The event featured active participation from students of Classes 3 to 12, who showcased various activities aligned with this year's theme centred on the women's movement.

A highlight of the event was a vibrant rally that drew a large audience, adding a festive spirit to the occasion. Students expressed their pride and joy in taking part in this cherished annual tradition, which turned the event into a memorable affair.

Mina Rani Kalai, the teacher in charge at Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan, shared her thoughts and said that a large crowd gathers every year to watch the rally, which creates a lively atmosphere.

"At our school, Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan, we are celebrating the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Students from Classes 3 to 12 have actively participated in this event. A large crowd gathers every year to watch the rally, which creates a lively atmosphere. The students' performances have been delightful, and the audience is enjoying them immensely," she said.

Debajit Saha, a student of the school, said the school is celebrating the event with "great joy".

"Our school is celebrating this special day with great joy. The honourable Professor Dr. Manik Saha, along with other dignitaries, graced the event with his presence. It is truly delightful to be part of this celebration," he said.

Another student, Rimisha Bhattacharjee, opened on this year's theme of 'women's movement' adding that she felt proud working on it.

"This year, our theme focused on the women's movement, and working on it has made me feel very proud. The rally, which I have participated in for the last 10 years, is the highlight of this celebration and brings immense joy every time. It was an honour to have the Chief Minister and other dignitaries at the event today," she said. (ANI)

