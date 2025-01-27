Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 27 (ANI): Tripura governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu attended a significant programme focused on consumer protection, road safety, and the menace of drug abuse at Rabindra Bhawan in Agartala. The event was attended by Sushanta Chaudhary, Minister of Transport and Tourism, Ratan Lal Nath, Minister of Power and Agriculture, Dipak Majumder, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), along with dignitaries and officials from the Transport Department.

In his speech, the Governor emphasised the importance of collective responsibility and active citizen engagement. Highlighting consumer rights, he stressed the need to protect local producers, artisans, and farmers who play a vital role in Tripura's economy. Referring to the Consumer Protection Act, of 2019, he urged citizens to remain vigilant, support ethical businesses, and report unfair practices to ensure a transparent and accountable marketplace.

The Governor also addressed the rising concern over road safety, urging citizens to adhere to traffic rules, wear helmets, obey speed limits, and avoid distractions while driving. He pointed out that every road accident is a preventable tragedy and called for a collective effort to create a culture of safety and mutual respect among all road users.

Expressing concern over the growing menace of drug abuse, the Governor emphasised its devastating impact on youth, families, and society. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating drug abuse through strict enforcement of laws, rehabilitation programs, and awareness campaigns. He appealed to parents, teachers, community leaders, and youth groups to work together to support those at risk and educate others about the dangers of substance abuse.

In his concluding remarks, the Governor underscored the interconnectedness of consumer protection, road safety, and the fight against drug abuse, calling for united efforts to build a safe, ethical, and prosperous Tripura. He praised the dedication of law enforcement agencies, NGOs, educators, and citizens working tirelessly in these areas, inspiring others to contribute to the betterment of the state. The program concluded with a collective commitment from attendees to address these pressing challenges and work together for a brighter future. (ANI)

