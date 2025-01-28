Rajgarh (MP), Jan 28 (PTI) Two minor cousins drowned while trying to retrieve a cricket ball from a well in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Bokdi village under Pachor police station limits on Monday evening, they said.

The boys, aged 11 and 13, were playing cricket when their ball fell into a well, Pachor police station in-charge Akhilesh Verma said.

While trying to bring out the ball, the duo fell into the well, the official said quoting villagers.

Some locals later alerted the police and the bodies were fished out and sent for postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on into the incident, the police said.

