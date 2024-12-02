New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Delhi Police has arrested two persons for allegedly killing another man over a monetary dispute.

Police said that the deceased and accused are known to each other.

On Sunday, a PCR call was received at 06.35 AM in Police Station Kotwali regarding a body lying at Geeta colony flyover. On inspection, one male body, age around 25-30 years was found lying at Geeta Colony flyover towards Shanti Van Chowk having injury marks with a sharp object on face, head and neck.

Police formed many teams and after the investigation, two accused were arrested.

Police said that all were vagabonds and they had a monetary dispute with the deceased.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

