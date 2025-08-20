New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Two schools in the national capital received bomb threat in the early hours of Wednesday. A fire tender has been dispatched after the information was received at around 7:40 AM, Delhi fire service officials said.

According to an official statement, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV) in Malviya Nagar received the bomb threat at 7:40 AM, and Prasad Nagar's Andhra School in Karol Bagh received a threat at 7:42 AM.

These threats come two days after several schools in Delhi received hoax bomb threats on August 18, with Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka received the threat through email.

As a safety measure, the schools were quickly evacuated. Police and bomb disposal teams arrived at the scene and began a thorough search of the premises. Although the previous two bomb threats turned out to be hoaxes, security agencies are taking Wednesday's call seriously and are following all necessary protocols.

Several schools received emails from a group identifying itself as the "Terrorisers 111 Group," warning that bombs would be detonated in schools premises if their demand of $5,000 in cryptocurrency was not met.

According to Delhi Police, the email read, "Pay $5,000 USD Crypto within 72 hours. If you don't, we will detonate the bombs."

The message to the school administration stated: "We are the Terrorisers 111 Group. We have planted several pipe bombs and advanced explosive devices in your school buildings to cause terror and destruction. We have hacked your IT systems, including student and staff databases, and taken full control of your surveillance cameras. We are watching your every move."

In July, after receiving information about a bomb threat, the Fire Department and Delhi Police personnel were deployed at Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, the Sovereign School in Rohini Sector 24, Modern International School in Dwarka Sector 19 and the Heritage School in Rohini Sector 23, among several other schools in the national capital. (ANI)

