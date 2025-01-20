Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (PTI) At least two women Maoists were killed in a gunfight between security forces and left-wing extremists at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border on Monday, DGP Y B Khurania said.

He said a large quantity of arms and ammunition were also seized.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Employment for Youngsters Will Be My Top Priority in Next 5 Years, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video).

The DGP said Odisha police's Special Operation Group (SOG), Chhattisgarh's E-30 force and CRPF launched a joint operation on Sunday night at the inter-state border after getting intelligence reports regarding the presence of Maoists at the Kularighat reserve forest.

The fierce gun battle began on Monday morning in the forest located in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, adjacent to Odisha's Nuapada district.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Marriage Registration, Live-In Provisions Retained; Personal Law Disputes Excluded As UCC Approved by State Government.

"The identities of the two deceased Maoists are yet to be ascertained," the DGP said.

Stating that a massive search operation is underway by the police in the area, Khurania said a large quantity of firearms, ammunition and IEDs including one SLR have been recovered by the security forces.

The anti-Maoist operation is still going on, the DGP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)