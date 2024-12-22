New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the National Workshop on 'Good Governance' practices tomorrow in New Delhi.

The workshop will take place at Bhim Auditorium, Ambedkar International Centre.

Also Read | Suicide Attempt at Sovabazar Metro Station: Kolkata Metro Services Partially Disrupted After Man Jumps in Front of Moving Train.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the minister will also inaugurate an exhibition showcasing the best practices of the Swachhata Campaign 4.0, curated by various ministries, and release the assessment report.

The technical sessions will feature addresses by the Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), Secretary of Posts, Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Secretary of the Railway Board, Director General of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and Director General of the National Archives of India (NAI).

Also Read | BPSC Students Protest: Tejashwi Yadav Meets Protesters, Writes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Exams Cancellation (Watch Video).

The workshop will see participation from 750 officials representing all ministries. This marks the fourth National Workshop on Good Governance Practices organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) between 2021 and 2024, the ministry noted.

The event has become a key feature of Sushasan Saptah (Good Governance Week), celebrated annually from December 19 to December 25, the ministry added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his greetings and best wishes for the success of the fourth Sushasan Saptah. In his message, the Prime Minister stated, "Good governance holds the key to the nation's progress. A vital aspect is to provide a transparent, efficient, and accountable administration that works for the overall welfare and betterment of people."

The Special Campaign 4.0, aimed at institutionalising cleanliness (swachhata) and reducing pendency in government offices, was conducted from October 2 to 31, 2024, across 5.97 lakh offices. During the campaign, 25.19 lakh files were weeded out, generating Rs 650.10 crore in revenue from scrap disposal, and freeing 190 lakh square feet of space. Cumulatively, the four Special Campaigns (2021-2024) have generated Rs 2,364 crore in revenue from scrap disposal, the ministry stated.

In a post on X on November 10, 2024, the Prime Minister said, "Commendable! By focusing on efficient management and proactive action, this effort has attained great results. It shows how collective efforts can lead to sustainable results, promoting both cleanliness and economic prudence." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)