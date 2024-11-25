New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday participated in the 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' padyatra program and planted saplings as well.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the program.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is growing and changing. The people of my country on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution have joined me in this padayatra," Mandaviya said.

The 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign was inaugurated at the Dr BR Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi by the Vice-President of India on January 24, 2024. The campaign aims to popularise understanding of the Constitution and awareness about legal rights. Going forward, it was decided that the campaign needs to be organised at regional levels to increase participation and inclusivity.

Accordingly, the first regional event was inaugurated by the Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, in Bikaner, Rajasthan, on March 9, 2024.

Earlier, on November 19, the campaign was organized under the Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA) scheme by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India.

The event took place at the IIT Guwahati auditorium.

Saplings were planted to honor the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly who played a crucial role in shaping India's Constitution. This gesture will highlight their contributions in the historic creation of the Indian Republic.

The Samvidhan Katta magazine, which presents 75 stories showcasing the importance of the Constitution in everyday life along with the firsthand accounts from stakeholders and participants in Tele Law and Nyaya Bandhu legal aid programs was also launched.

A special comic book was also released which narrated the real-life stories of 10 beneficiaries who have safeguarded their constitutional rights through these programs, presented in a visually engaging format. (ANI)

