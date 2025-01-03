New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu on Tuesday chaired a pivotal review meeting with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) at Nirman Bhavan focused on the progress and future plans for ongoing and upcoming urban development projects in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

According to an official press release, there was a detailed review of several key projects under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the meeting. These projects aim to address critical urban issues, enhance sustainable development, and improve the quality of life in cities across Chhattisgarh.

The meeting highlighted the AMRUT 2.0 Project for Shallow Aquifer Management in Raipur and Bemetera. This project aims to enhance the management and sustainability of shallow aquifers in Raipur and Bemetera.

The objective is to strengthen the capacity of local authorities and stakeholders in managing groundwater resources effectively. The project will focus on translating enhanced knowledge and capacities into actionable on-the-ground initiatives, contributing to long-term water security in the region.

The meeting also discussed the CITIIS 2.0 project -Integrated Solid Waste Management and Climate Action, which is the proposal for Integrated Solid Waste Management at the city level in Bilaspur. The proposal is currently under review with the Ministry for further revision by experts assigned to the city.

Additionally, as part of CITIIS 2.0's Climate Action Component, INR 9.4 Crores have been allocated to the state of Chhattisgarh. These funds will be utilized to strengthen State Climate Centers, enhance municipal climate data-driven planning, and develop comprehensive climate action plans. The initiative will also support the creation of Climate Data Observatories at both the state and city levels.

Swachh Bharat Mission- Dry & Plastic Waste Free Urban and Rural Landscape in Bastar was also discussed during this meeting where as part of the ongoing efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission, a special focus was placed on the campaign to achieve a dry and plastic waste-free urban and rural landscape in Bastar. The initiative aims to drastically reduce plastic waste and enhance cleanliness across the region.

Sahu also highlighted the importance of adopting the National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM) by Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Chhattisgarh. This digital framework will support data-driven urban planning, e-governance, and better delivery of public services across cities in the state.

Additionally, a special mention was made for Chhattisgarh's submission on "Mission Clean City - Ambikapur" at the National Urban Conclave in New Delhi, where the state received recognition for its innovative approach to urban cleanliness and waste management.

The Centre for Sustainable Urban Livelihoods (CSUL) is providing support to Chhattisgarh in areas including capacity development, data monitoring and evaluation, care work, and the gig economy. These efforts are aligned with the state's broader goals of sustainable urbanization and social equity, with a focus on improving livelihoods in urban areas through inclusive and resilient policies.

Looking ahead, Tokhan Sahu emphasized the Ministry's commitment to furthering urban development in Chhattisgarh through continued collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs, local governments, and other stakeholders. The Ministry is committed to fostering smart, sustainable, and inclusive urban growth that benefits all citizens in the state. (ANI)

