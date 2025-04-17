A wave of panic swept through Azampada locality in Agra’s Shahganj area after a husband and wife were found dead under suspicious circumstances inside their room on Wednesday. A ladoo (sweet) suspected to be laced with poison was found next to their bodies, raising serious concerns of deliberate poisoning. According to officials, local residents alerted police after the couple was found unconscious. The Shahganj police team immediately reached the scene and rushed both individuals to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. During the preliminary investigation, police found a ladoo near the bodies, leading to suspicions that the couple might have consumed it after it was mixed with a toxic substance. The exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem, for which both bodies have been sent. ACP Lohamandi, while briefing the media, said that legal formalities are being followed and all angles are being thoroughly investigated. Agra Shocker: Heartbroken Man Sets Himself on Fire in Front of Girlfriend at Hotel; Girl Injured While Trying To Save Him (Disturbing Video).

