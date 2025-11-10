Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh of corruption in the dairy sector and demanded a "white paper" on the condition of Parag milk plants.

Sharing an advertisement by Amul (GCMMF) on X -- which announced its recognition as the World's No. 1 Cooperative in the World Cooperative Monitor Report 2025 by the International Cooperative Alliance and EURICSE -- Yadav contrasted the success of Amul with what he called the BJP's neglect of Uttar Pradesh's dairy sector.

In his post, Yadav wrote, "The milk farmers of Uttar Pradesh are demanding a 'white paper' on white milk from the corrupt BJP government. Our government had allocated a budget of Rs 2,000 crore for new plants and the renovation of old plants of Parag, the country's oldest dairy and the largest milk producer state. There should also be an advertisement showing how much the BJP government has misused that fund."

He added that his government had promoted competition by supporting Amul's entry into Uttar Pradesh.

"To promote healthy competition in Uttar Pradesh, we had also given space to Amul plants. The condition to which BJP's malice and corruption have brought these milk plants is no secret to anyone. The BJP is not only anti-farmer but also anti-milk farmer," he said.

On November 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had congratulated AMUL and Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) for occupying the first two ranks among the top ten cooperatives in the world.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said, "A proud moment for Bharat! Heartiest congratulations to Amul and IFFCO for occupying the first two ranks among the top ten cooperatives in the world."

"It is an honor to the tireless dedication of millions of women associated with Amul and farmers contributing to the IFFCO. It is also a testament to the boundless potential of the cooperatives, which is being transformed into a global model of empowerment and self-reliance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi", he said.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi called India's cooperative sector "vibrant" and added that the government is taking several steps to encourage the sector.

"Congratulations to Amul and IFFCO. India's cooperative sector is vibrant and is also transforming several lives. Our Government is taking numerous steps to further encourage this sector in the times to come," the Prime Minister said.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Amul) has been ranked the number 1 cooperative in the world based on GDP per capita performance, according to the latest ICA World Cooperative Monitor 2025. The report was released at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, Qatar.

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), is India's largest food product marketing organisation with annual turnover (2023-24) USD 7.3 Billion. Its daily milk procurement is approximately 35 million litres per day from 18600 village milk cooperative societies, 18 member unions covering 33 districts, and 3.64 million milk producer members.

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), which stood second in the rankings, is a cooperative that manufactures and markets fertilisers. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in New Delhi, it is one of the largest cooperatives in the world, with around 35,000 member cooperatives reaching over 50 million Indian farmers. (ANI)

