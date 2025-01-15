Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and other BJP leaders extended heartfelt greetings to Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on her birthday.

Today is BSP chief Mayawati's 69th birthday and posters, extending birthday greetings to Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati have been put up outside the party office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended birthday wishes to Mayawati and prayed to Lord Ram for her long life and excellent health.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Ms Mayawati. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your long life and excellent health," CM Yogi said on X.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also extended birthday wishes and prayed for her long, healthy and happy life.

"National President of Bahujan Samaj Party and Hon'ble former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Ms Mayawati ji, heartiest congratulations and best wishes to you on your birthday. I pray to God that you live a long life and always remain healthy and happy," Keshav Prasad Maurya said on X.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also extended birthday wishes saying "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Ms Mayawati on her birthday."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended birthday wishes to her saying "Bahujan Samaj Party's National President Mayawati ji, I wish you a very happy birthday. I pray to God that you stay healthy and live long."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also extended birthday wishes to BSP chief Mayawati and prayed for her good health.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to senior politician, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and National President of Bahujan Samaj Party, sister Ms. Mayawati ji on her birthday. I pray to God that you always remain healthy, cheerful and disease-free," Om Birla said on X.

Born on January 15, 1956, Mayawati is the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and is currently serving as the Chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which focuses on the upliftment of people belonging to the backward classes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)