Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Unchahar police station in Raebareli district has apprehended four robbers accused of stealing Rs. 110,000 and three mobile phones on December 9. They were nabbed after information about their next crime reached the police, and prompt action was taken.

While speaking to ASP Sanjeev Kumar, he mentioned that the information contained the plan to distribute the stolen money among them and execute another crime later on. After forming a team for the case, they reached the place, and a chase began. When they noticed the police vehicle, the culprits tried to flee the place, leading to a shootout between the two sides.

He officially added, "After being made aware of the accused's intentions, the police formed a team to chase them down. At first, the culprits started to flee the place towards the Mokhra village. While the chase was ongoing, the bike lost its balance, which aided the arrest. One of the accused, Ashish, started firing at the officers. During the shootout, he was shot in the leg, and the police took appropriate measures."

The three criminals, Rishabh, Uttam, and Sandeep, involved in the incident were also chased by the team and surrounded. They have been detained after seizing their weapons. The police recovered tamancha (pistols) and money from the rest.

"They are now in the process of investigating the four arrested, and any information relevant to the public will be shared at an appropriate time.", ASP Sanjeev Kumar ended the statement. (ANI)

