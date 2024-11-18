Bhadohi (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) The process to seize the properties of jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg's wife Seema Beg, who is absconding, was initiated at their home here on Monday following court orders, police said.

A large police contingent arrived at the MLA's residence around 2 pm and began listing and collecting household items to initiate the seizure proceedings, they said.

Zahid Beg is lodged in Prayagraj Jail, while his son, JM Beg, is in Varanasi Jail. They are accused in a case related to abetment of suicide of their domestic help, child labour violations and child trafficking.

Seema Beg, also an accused in the case, has been evading arrest and failed to appear in an MP-MLA court despite repeated summons, a local police official said.

"After Seema Beg ignored a notice issued under section 84 (proclamation for person absconding) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, a fresh case was lodged against her on the complaint of the police under BNS section 209 (nonappearance in response to a proclamation under section 84 of BNSS)," the official said.

"Subsequently, the court of Judge Sadhana Giri ordered proceedings under section 85 (attachment of property of person absconding) of the BNSS for property attachment," the police official said.

In compliance with the court's directives, City Kotwali Inspector Ashwini Kumar Tripathi led a team to Zahid Beg's residence in the Malikana Mohalla on Monday afternoon to carry out the property seizure.

The attachment process was underway on Monday evening.

