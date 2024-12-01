Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Sunday blamed the BJP government in the state for the violent incidents in Sambhal. He added that a Congress delegation will visit Sambhal to assess the situation.

"The incident in Sambhal is very unfortunate. Tomorrow our delegation will go there and we will see the atmosphere there. The government has done this deliberately," Ajay Rai told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders also criticised the handling of the violence in the state. SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav urged for an investigation led by a sitting judge as he expressed distrust in the probe initiated by the three-member judicial committee in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

"We don't trust the committee set up by govt. If the probe happened under a sitting judge, then it would have been fine. This government is dishonest," he told ANI.

"They are not letting the people cast votes. With the support of the police, people were stopped from voting. People are totally angry against this government so they are making violence happen," he added.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said the incident was "very sad" adding that the opposition wanted to raise the matter in Parliament but "government wanted to hide their shortcomings."

"The incident in Sambhal is very sad. This incident has also affected the brotherhood and peace of the state. But the Supreme Court through its decision has prevented a major incident from happening and has helped in restoring the rule of law in the state," he said.

"The youth of the country are unemployed; inflation is very high. We wanted to raise the Sambhal incident in Parliament as well, but the government wanted to hide its shortcomings and did not allow the Parliament to function," he added.

Earlier, a three-member judicial committee appointed by the UP government inspected the Shahi Masjid area in Sambhal where the violence broke out on November 24.

Former UP DGP AK Jain, a member of the probe committee said, "Probe will continue, it will continue for two months."

Speaking on the three-member judicial probe committee, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, "Two members from the probe committee visited the place. Their key goal was to inspect the area where the violence took place. They also met people and spoke to a few people who wanted to meet them. We have given answers to the questions they asked us related to that day. They spoke to Masjid committee members as well."

Tensions in Sambhal have been high since November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. Clashes between protestors and police over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths. The survey was initiated following a petition claiming the mosque site was originally a Harihar temple.

A stone-pelting incident occurred on November 24 during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

So far, 27 individuals, including 25 men and two women, have been arrested, and seven FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence, according to police.

On November 29, the Supreme Court asked Uttar Pradesh to ensure "harmony and peace" in Sambhal and directed the trial court there not to proceed in the suit against the Jama Masjid till the petition filed by the Masjid Committee against the survey order is listed in the High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar directed that the report of the advocate commissioner, who conducted the survey of the mosque, should be kept in a sealed cover and should not be opened in the meantime.

The top court was hearing the plea of the Committee of Management of Jama Masjid in Sambhal against the November 19 order of the local court for the survey of the mosque. (ANI)

