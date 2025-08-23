A 20-year-old woman, identified as Kavita, was buried alive, while a man named Joshi went missing after a cloudburst struck Chamoli district late Friday night, August 22. The cloudburst triggered flash floods in Tharali tehsil, causing widespread destruction across the region. According to Chamoli ADM Vivek Prakash, heavy debris swept through several areas, damaging multiple houses, including the official residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed the scale of destruction and said assessment and relief operations were underway. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated that the district administration, SDRF, and police had reached the site and were engaged in rescue and relief efforts. "In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety." he added. Chamoli Cloudburst: 1 Buried in Debris, Another Missing in Tharali As Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc; Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Monitoring Rescue Operations (Watch Videos).

Chamoli Cloudburst

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: There is a possibility of a lot of damage due to the cloud burst in Tharali tehsil of Chamoli last night. A lot of debris has come due to the cloudburst, due to which many houses, including the SDM residence, have been completely damaged: Chamoli DM, Sandeep… pic.twitter.com/3kGNYRSMdG — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Chamoli ADM, Vivek Prakash says, "... There has been a lot of damage due to the flash floods. A 20-year-old woman named Kavita has been buried, and a man named Joshi is missing. NDRF and SDRF teams moved to the spot last night. The road has been blocked due… https://t.co/f212FDvglN pic.twitter.com/plsid7ELCk — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

CM Dhami Says Relief Op Underway

जनपद चमोली के थराली क्षेत्र में देर रात बादल फटने की दुःखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई। जिला प्रशासन, एसडीआरएफ, पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत और बचाव कार्यों में जुटे हुए हैं। इस सम्बन्ध में निरंतर स्थानीय प्रशासन के संपर्क में हूँ और स्वयं स्थिति की गहन निगरानी कर रहा हूं। ईश्वर से सभी के… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 23, 2025

