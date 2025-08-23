A 20-year-old woman, identified as Kavita, was buried alive, while a man named Joshi went missing after a cloudburst struck Chamoli district late Friday night, August 22. The cloudburst triggered flash floods in Tharali tehsil, causing widespread destruction across the region. According to Chamoli ADM Vivek Prakash, heavy debris swept through several areas, damaging multiple houses, including the official residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed the scale of destruction and said assessment and relief operations were underway. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated that the district administration, SDRF, and police had reached the site and were engaged in rescue and relief efforts. "In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety." he added. Chamoli Cloudburst: 1 Buried in Debris, Another Missing in Tharali As Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc; Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Monitoring Rescue Operations (Watch Videos).

Chamoli Cloudburst

CM Dhami Says Relief Op Underway

