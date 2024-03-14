Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a virtual meeting with the leading wedding planners of North India on destination weddings on Wednesday.

More than 75 leading wedding planners of North India participated in the meeting, out of which wedding planners - Saurabh and Sita shared their experiences and said that today's youth want a natural view for wedding, for which Uttarakhand is the best wedding destination and the weather here is also very good.

He said that they have arranged more than 60 weddings so far. Similarly, wedding planners Shailaja and Ayush said that we have done weddings in Rishikesh, Triyuginarayan, Chakrata etc. of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He said that people have a tremendous attraction towards Devbhoomi Uttarakhand in view of the environment, weather, diversity of nature etc.

Wedding planner Renu from CJY Gurgaon shared her experience and said that we have done more than 200 marriages so far.

The Chief Minister welcomed the country's leading wedding planners who were virtually connected in the meeting and assured of implementing their suggestions.

"You are already involved in the field of weddings and you people have given very good suggestions regarding wedding destinations, which will be implemented soon," he said.

The Chief Minister said that there are many such places in Uttarakhand full of religious and natural beauty, which are being given priority for pre-wedding shoots along with shooting of films. He said that apart from Chardham, the natural beauty of Uttarakhand has always attracted people from the country and the world and now the state will also make a special identity as a wedding destination.

"The government is working on making a detailed policy to develop Uttarakhand as a wedding destination and soon its good results will come out, he also said that as per the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand will soon become number 1 in the field of wedding destination not only in India but in the world," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that in the inaugural session of the Uttarakhand Global Summit, PM Modi had called upon the countrymen to come to Uttarakhand for weddings instead of going abroad, on which we are continuously working. He said that there are hundreds of destinations for weddings in Uttarakhand and wherever you look, the entire Devbhoomi is the destination.

He said that everyone wants to make the wedding memorable and the state endeavours to make everyone's wedding memorable. He said that what can be found in Uttarakhand cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

"Here is Triyuginarayan, where the marriage of Shiva-Parvati took place, here is Jageshwar Dham, here are temples like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, here is a huge forest area like Ramnagar. Here is Adi Kailash, what is not here? He said that in future, we will make policies by taking suggestions from all of you and you all will get our every kind of support," he said.

Speaking on occasion, Secretary Planning R Meenakshi Sundaram said that apart from Chardham, there are many places in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and Triyuginarayan is mainly known for Shiva-Parvati marriage.

He said that films are also shot in many places of Uttarakhand, for which Devbhoomi has also received the Film Friendly Award and all facilities for weddings are available in Uttarakhand. The program was conducted by Girija Shankar Joshi. (ANI)

