Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khatima, built at a cost of Rs 26.23 crore, while participating in the program organised under the All India Education Samagam in Khatima. During this, he also planted saplings in the school premises.

CM Dhami said that these are moments of joy and pride for all. On the historic occasion of the completion of 5 years of the new revolution in the field of education in the country, a new era of knowledge and science is also beginning in Khatima, said the release.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on behalf of all the residents of Khatima for giving the gift of Kendriya Vidyalaya to Khatima. He said that the education provided by Kendriya Vidyalaya will prove to be very useful for the children of our army, paramilitary forces, and all those personnel.

The Chief Minister said that if there was a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Khatima during my student life, then he himself would have been a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya. He said that so that the students of Khatima do not have to migrate from here for education, while being an MLA, he made every possible effort to establish a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Khatima and today the same school has also got its own building.

He said that the establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Khatima area will also play an important role in providing quality education to the children here and in their overall development.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, historic steps were taken in 2020 through the National Education Policy to improve the education system of the country. Through the National Education Policy, children are getting help in achieving success in competitive examinations along with employment-oriented education.

Research and investigation are also being encouraged in this, due to which scientific thinking is also developing among children and youth. He said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy. Under which we have taken an important and far-reaching educational initiative by starting Balvatika classes in more than 5600 Anganwadi centers of the state.

The Chief Minister said that Khatima is his home and the residents there are his family members. He said that he started his journey of public service from Khatima itself. He always gets energy and inspiration from the soil and people of Khatima. He said that the state government has taken many important steps to strengthen the infrastructure in Khatima, from health, education and drinking water.

Infrastructure has been strengthened by building a high-tech bus stand, a modern ITI and Polytechnic College and a new 100-bed hospital complex, a national-level state-of-the-art sports stadium in Khatima. To improve connectivity in the area, construction of Gadarpur and Khatima bypass, bridge construction in Nausar, as well as a wide network of roads, has been developed in the entire area.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has started M.Com and M.Sc classes in Government College Khatima. Eklavya Vidyalaya has also been established in a tribal-dominated area. He said that the state government is continuously working with full commitment for the welfare of every section of the state.

As a result, our state has reached the first position in the whole country in achieving the goals of sustainable development in the SDG Index Report. He said that in the last year, success has been achieved in reducing the unemployment rate by a record 4.4 percent.

The Chief Minister said that strict action is being taken against hateful mindsets in the state. Strict anti-riot and anti-conversion laws have been implemented in the state. More than six and a half thousand acres of government land in the state has been freed from encroachment.

More than 200 illegal madrasas have been sealed, and more than 500 illegal structures have also been removed. Operation Kalanemi has also been started in the state through which we are taking strict action against the hypocrites who defame Sanatan Dharma in the state.

Uniform Civil Code law has been implemented in the state. Along with this, the work of providing government jobs to over 23,000 state youth has been completed.

He said that the state government is making continuous efforts to fulfil its resolve without any alternative to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand the best state of the country. (ANI)

