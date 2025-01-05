Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the Dehradun to Mussoorie trek route on Sunday and emphasised the importance of preserving its natural beauty while enhancing facilities for trekkers and tourists.

Chief Minister Dhami during his trek along the Shahanshahi Ashram to Jhadipani route, called for improved amenities, safety measures, and better signage to elevate the trekking experience in Uttarakhand.

Also Read | KT Rama Rao Slams Revanth Reddy-Led Government for Betraying Telangana Farmers, Announces Statewide Protest on January 6.

To promote trekking tourism in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Dhami underscored the importance of preserving the natural aesthetics of the track while ensuring basic facilities for tourists and trekkers.

These facilities include provisions for seating, eating, drinking, and restrooms, designed to cater to the growing number of visitors from across the country and abroad.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Cleric Writes to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Expressing Fears Mass Conversions of Muslims; Others Flag Seers' 'Demand' To Bar Muslims.

During his visit, the Chief Minister instructed the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) to maintain the natural look of the trekking path while incorporating attractive signage and railings for better guidance and cleanliness.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office, "The Chief Minister said that the unique beauty of Uttarakhand, bright sunshine, calm atmosphere and pure air make the state an ideal tourist destination for visitors. The experience of snow-clad hills, lush green forests and pure natural scenery here makes every tourist feel an unforgettable journey."

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working to promote tourism in Uttarakhand.

He also highlighted the need for heightened security and emergency measures to ensure the safety of trekkers.

In addition to his observations, Chief Minister Dhami interacted with senior citizens and experienced trekkers to gather feedback for improving the route further.

He emphasised that the trek is not just an adventure activity, but an opportunity to experience the pure air, serene environment, and scenic beauty of Uttarakhand, especially in the winter season.

The state's mountains and pristine atmosphere make it an ideal destination for adventure tourism.

The Chief Minister also stated that Uttarakhand is ready to welcome tourists for trekking activities not just during the summer months but throughout the winter as well.

He assured that improvements will be made to other trekking routes in the state to enhance the experience for visitors and highlight the rich culture and natural beauty of the region.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari, Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Parag Dhakate, and other officials during the inspection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)