Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], January 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at the Surkanda Devi temple in Tehri Garhwal district on Thursday.

Chief Minister visited the temple with his two sons and performed rituals.

After offering prayers at the temple, CM Dhami interacted with local people and took feedback on the ropeway and other arrangements.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "Winter Char Dham yatra is a new chapter, it will prove to be a very big scheme for the whole of Uttarakhand. We have started it this year, 35,000 people have visited different places and this number is increasing continuously, we have made all the arrangements for this. This will further increase our economy."

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "I reached Maa Surkanda Devi Temple in Tehri district via ropeway and had darshan of Mata Rani. Due to the construction of a ropeway by our state government, a large number of devotees are able to reach here, as a result of which the livelihood of the local people has increased. On this occasion, after worshipping Maa Surkanda Devi with full rituals, prayers were offered for the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state and the progress of the state. During this, feedback on facilities was also taken by talking to local people, shopkeepers and devotees."

Earlier on Wednesday, on New Year, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that Uttarakhand will be the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to give equal rights to every citizen and will show the way to other states.

In a post on X CM Dhami said, "With the blessings of the God-like people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, we are going to implement a Uniform Civil Code to give equal rights to the citizens of the state, this law will not only promote equality but will also prove helpful in maintaining the original form of Devbhoomi."

After the Uniform Civil Code draft committee's final approval of the rules of the Uniform Civil Code Code on October 7, the way has been cleared for the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of the New Year and stated that they will make this year a historic year with new achievements.

CM Dhami stated that Uttarakhand state will mark its 25th year this year since its formation in 2000.

"All our government departments will also work wholeheartedly in this. We will make this year a historic year with new achievements because we have entered the 25th year and 25-year-old Uttarakhand has become completely young today and the youth will get new momentum with full enthusiasm and zeal," he added. (ANI)

