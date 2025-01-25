Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has wished the people of the state on the eve of Republic Day. In his message, the Chief Minister saluted the freedom fighters, Constitution makers and statehood agitators.

The Chief Minister said, "Republic Day also reminds us of the sacrifice of our freedom fighters. This occasion also inspires us to realize the dreams of patriots and pledge to be committed to our goals. Under the Constitution, it is also the responsibility of all of us that we should always remain committed to the basic democratic ideals of justice, freedom, equality and brotherhood."

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to making Devbhoomi Uttarakhand the best state in the country by realizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation by 2047.

"PM Narendra Modi has described the third decade of the 21st century as the decade of Uttarakhand. This inspirational statement of the Prime Minister has infused new energy and enthusiasm among the people of Uttarakhand. The Central Government is providing unprecedented support in every field in view of the development of the state," the CM said in a release.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is also preparing to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Uttarakhand is going to be the first state in the country to implement UCC, he said. "Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi, effective steps have been taken in this direction to maintain the original form of our Devbhoomi."

The Chief Minister said that the organization of the National Games to be held in the state will prove to provide better opportunities to sports and players.

The Chief Minister said that to promote industries in the state, to attract investors, a favourable environment for industries is being created with policy reforms. Employment has been given priority in investment. In the last three years, appointments have been provided for more than 19 thousand posts in various departments in the government sector in the state while the appointment process for the remaining vacant posts is in progress, the release said.

The Chief Minister said that the enthusiasm shown by the investors for investing in the state, in the coming time, will rapidly increase the employment resources of the people at the local level and will also control migration. Along with religious tourism, work is also being done rapidly on other tourism activities in the state. The number of devotees coming to the state for the Char Dham Yatra is increasing rapidly. To further promote religious tourism in Kumaon Mandal, work is being done rapidly under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission. Winter Yatra has been started to promote religious tourism and strengthen the economy, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that in the past years, many such important and tough decisions have been taken in Uttarakhand in the interest of the state, which were not possible in the last 24 years. "On one hand, while the country's strictest anti-copying law was implemented in Uttarakhand, a law was also made to stop religious conversion. For the first time in the state, five thousand hectares of government land have been freed from encroachment by taking action against land jihad. Major action is also being taken against the corrupt," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the "respect of the mother power of the state is also paramount for him and the state government has made a provision to give 30 per cent reservation to women in government jobs."

Calling upon the people of the State to make their significant contribution in realizing the resolve of PM Modi to develop India, the Chief Minister said that the State Government, following the basic mantra of simplification, solution, redressal and public satisfaction, is committed to the development, welfare and progress of the person standing in the last row of the society with the spirit of Antyodaya.

The Chief Minister has also expected everyone to take a pledge to give their best contribution in the grand campaign of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat along with developed Uttarakhand in the Silver Jubilee year of the formation of state. (ANI)

