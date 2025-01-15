Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that Uttarakhand is fully prepared for the 38th National Games.

It is a matter of joy that every section is ready to join the National Games in some form or the other. This is a huge celebration of sports, which will prove to be important from the point of view of sports development in Uttarakhand, the CM said as per a press release.

A total of 1200 special sports volunteers will also be deployed in the National Games. These volunteers will be made available to Uttarakhand at the level of the National Sports Federation of India. Uttarakhand is also going to select about 2300 general volunteers from its own level. Special sports volunteers will be different from them. However, along with the general volunteers, they will also be provided training in behaviour and etiquette, the release mentioned.

The 38th edition of the National Games is scheduled to start on January 28. Two types of volunteers will contribute to making all kinds of arrangements. Out of this, the process of recruitment of general volunteers is currently going on. More than 30 thousand people have registered to become volunteers. All of them have been given online training. Online examination has also been taken. Volunteers will be recruited on the basis of their results, said the release.

According to Prashant Arya, Additional Chief Executive Officer of the National Sports Secretariat, apart from general volunteers, special sports volunteers will also be deployed. Uttarakhand will get these volunteers through the National Federation of Sports of India, who will be deployed at various places. National Federation Sports of India provides these special sports volunteers. These volunteers with sports backgrounds have experience in national and international-level competitions. While general volunteers are used in other general arrangements related to parking, bringing and taking guests, special volunteers are given responsibility in arrangements directly related to sports, the release added.

According to Prateek Joshi, who is looking after the work related to volunteers, special sports volunteers will be given an honorarium of one thousand rupees per day. The daily honorarium of a general volunteer has been fixed at five hundred rupees, the release said. (ANI)

