Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 11 (ANI): A seminar was organised at Soban Singh Jeena University, Almora, under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Satpal Singh Bisht, to mark the completion of four years of the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Subject experts from various fields, academicians, social workers, entrepreneurs, public representatives and intellectuals participated in the seminar and shared their perspectives on the government's performance.

On Wednesday, CM Dhami described the decisions he took during his tenure of over four years as exceptional and in the state's interest. During the programme, two publications, Nayak Se Jananayak and Dhami Ki Dhamak, authored by the Chief Minister's Media Coordinator Madan Mohan Sati, were also released.

Presiding over the programme, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Satpal Singh Bisht said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is an able leader who is working to unite the entire state.

Bisht added that the past four years have indeed been remarkable, during which the state has achieved several milestones, earning recognition as a state capable of taking bold decisions.

The seminar, held at the Mathematics Department Auditorium of Soban Singh Jeena University, aimed to review the development works undertaken in the last four years, assess the impact of welfare schemes, and deliberate on future priorities. Participants shared their perspectives on the state government's achievements and challenges. Speakers noted that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has strengthened coordination with the Central Government, resulting in accelerated progress for Uttarakhand.

The speakers highlighted achievements such as advancements in Sustainable Development Goals, increased revenue through mining reforms, implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, stringent land laws to curb fraud, the anti-copying law, progress on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag and Tanakpur Bageshwar rail lines, the strict anti-conversion law, and declining unemployment.

They emphasised that under Chief Minister Dhami's leadership, the state has made unprecedented progress across several key sectors. The four years were described as highly effective, people-oriented, and a milestone in advancing good governance. Experts highlighted significant improvement in the education sector, including the establishment of model schools, smart classrooms, the expansion of online learning systems, scholarship schemes, and skill-development programmes.

In the fields of employment and self-employment, the state has made notable advancements through simplified recruitment processes, transparent examinations, promotion of the startup ecosystem, and growth in home-stay and tourism-based employment. It was also noted that over the past four years, more than 26,000 regular government jobs have been filled through fully transparent, merit-based selection procedures.

Under good governance, the policies of simplification, solution and disposal have been effectively implemented, leading to faster resolution of public grievances. Digitisation of government services, online portals, the e-office system, and technology-based monitoring have made the administration more accountable, directly benefiting citizens.

Speakers also noted that women's welfare has undergone transformative change through initiatives in safety, economic empowerment, self-help groups, and health schemes. The Lakhpati Didi initiative is emerging as a game-changer for women's empowerment. Ongoing efforts are underway to ensure women's economic and social progress.

Experts further highlighted significant improvements in roads, electricity, drinking water, health services, development of tourist destinations, promotion of agriculture and horticulture, rural livelihoods and social security schemes, all of which have directly benefitted the general public. The government is also running multidimensional welfare programmes for the underprivileged, persons with disabilities, senior citizens and women, guided by the spirit of Antyodaya. Participants also presented numerous constructive suggestions focused on public welfare.

Chief Minister's Media Coordinator Madan Mohan Sati said that all suggestions would be thoroughly examined and the relevant and necessary ones would be placed before the Chief Minister for incorporation into upcoming programmes and policies.

The seminar concluded with widespread appreciation of the state government's achievements and collective suggestions for future development. Participants expressed confidence that Uttarakhand will continue to reach new heights of progress under Chief Minister Dhami's leadership.

Neeraj Bawari conducted the programme. On this occasion, Vice-Chairperson of the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Council Ganga Bisht, Mayor of Almora Ajay Verma, former Deputy Speaker Raghunath Singh Chauhan, former MLA Kailash Sharma, University Registrar S. S. J. D. S. Bisht and several others were present. (ANI)

