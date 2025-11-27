Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami affirmed that the state government is taking initiatives and conducting verification drives to identify those who have illegally forged documents such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Ration Cards, etc.

While speaking to the media, he said that such individuals are receiving benefits even though they do not fall within the slab.

"People have practised politics of appeasement and vote bank in the country, now have an issue... Even in Uttarakhand, we are running a massive verification drive against those who have illegitimately made forged documents, including ration cards and Aadhar cards, and are now benefiting from them even when they are not eligible... Devbhoomi's existence and values should stay intact. We run anti-encroachment drives and freed over 10,000 acres of government land, and it continues..." he stated.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Dhami met and interacted with locals during his morning walk in Nainital.

He inquired about their health and also received feedback on his government and the administration.

CM Dhami took it to his X and wrote, "During a morning stroll in Nainital, I met with local citizens, shopkeepers, and young companions, and listened to their views and suggestions."

"On this occasion, their feedback was also sought on the development projects and public welfare schemes being run by the state government. The smiling faces and enthusiasm of the people are narrating the story of the positive changes taking place in the area. Our government remains committed to continuously improving governance, ensuring transparency, and fostering holistic development with the same resolve for public participation," Dhami added.

Earlier on Wednesday, he participated in the grand Cooperative Fair organised at MB Inter College, Haldwani, on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives-2025.

He took significant steps towards empowering the state's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and cooperative societies on the occasion.

He provided Rs 16.97 crore in financial assistance to women SHG members engaged in animal husbandry and vegetable production under the mid-term Deendayal Upadhyay Cooperative Welfare Scheme, and Rs 75.50 lakh to NRLM SHGs, according to the release.

The gathering present at the event extended a warm welcome to the Chief Minister.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the fair, CM Dhami said that the event, being held on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives and the silver jubilee of the state's formation, will provide new momentum to the cooperative-based economy of Uttarakhand.

He informed that the seven-day fair is based on the theme "Tourism Development Through Cooperatives", and will provide a platform to products prepared by cooperative societies, self-help groups, and farmers. (ANI)

