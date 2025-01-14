Bhopal, Jan 14 (PTI) A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the war memorial in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to honour the sacrifices and service of veterans on Armed Forces Veterans' Day on Tuesday.

The event, attended by senior veterans and members of the community, was a poignant reminder of the bravery and dedication of those who have served in the Armed Forces, an Army official said.

Veterans' Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by countless individuals who have put service before self. This ceremony was a heartfelt gesture of appreciation for their unwavering commitment to the nation, he said.

The ceremony began with Major General Sharad Kumar Shrivastava, Chief of Staff (COS), Sudarshan Chakra Corps and Senior Veterans of Armed Forces laying wreaths at the memorial.

General Shrivastava expressed gratitude to veterans and their families by paying tribute to the selfless men and women who defended and protected our nation.

The official said the event concluded with an interaction session, during which sincere thanks were conveyed to veterans in Bhopal for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices for the nation.

