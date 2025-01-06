Dharmasthala (Karnataka) Jan 6 (PTI) Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala on Tuesday to inaugurate Sri Saanidhya, a newly constructed state-of-the-art queue complex designed to enhance the waiting experience for devotees seeking darshan of Sri Manjunatha Swamy.

Conceptualised by D Veerendra Heggade, the new facility is an advanced replacement for the existing queue system.

According to the temple management, the queue system at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala was first introduced decades ago to facilitate a smooth darshan experience. However, with an increasing number of visitors, longer waiting times became inevitable, particularly during peak periods, added the management.

Although while waiting, the older system provided devotees water, food, and basic amenities, Heggade envisioned a more efficient and comfortable waiting system, leading to the development of this modern complex, said temple officials.

"The new queue system spans a total area of 2,75,177 square feet. It consists of a three-storey complex with 16 halls, each accommodating 600 to 800 devotees. The total capacity of the complex is between 10,000 and 12,000 devotees at a time," said Heggade to PTI.

The complex offers several enhanced facilities, including air-conditioned halls with advanced temperature control, essential amenities such as toilets, childcare rooms, drinking water, and cafeterias, digital TV and audio systems for real-time information and entertainment, a queue management system powered by Bosch, and AI-based camera surveillance for crowd control and security, he added.

The complex is also fitted with 263 speakers and 54 amplifiers, providing live announcements, emergency updates, and instructions to devotees, said temple officials.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by senior officials, dignitaries, and temple authorities.

