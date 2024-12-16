Ranaghat, Dec 16 (PTI) Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were held in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Monday.

They were apprehended from Ranaghat after they entered India with the help of touts in the early hours.

Five suspected Indian touts were also arrested, police said.

"The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested as they entered India without valid documents. Out of the three, one is a minor. We have also arrested five Indian touts who are involved in the cross-border trafficking," a police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)