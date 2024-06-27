Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) The Joint Council of Bus Syndicates in West Bengal has urged the state's transport department to extend the deadline for phasing out 15-year-old vehicles by an additional two years.

In a letter to Transport Secretary Soumitra Mohan, the body highlighted that enforcing the deadline could lead to significant challenges for both commuters and bus operators, affecting around 85 per cent of the state's 32,000 private buses by July-August.

Also Read | NEET-PG, UGC-NET Paper Leak Row: Opposition To Demand Discussion on NEET Issue in Parliament on June 28.

General Secretary Tapan Banerjee emphasised that many buses were idle during the 2020-2022 period due to COVID lockdowns, causing engines to remain inactive and financial hardships for owners who couldn't replace them with newer BS 6 versions. He urged the state to consider the bus operators' plea promptly, given the circumstances.

Responding to the appeal, a senior transport department official acknowledged the situation and indicated that while discussions with bus owners are imminent, the 15-year deadline for commercial vehicles was mandated by the Calcutta High Court previously, limiting the state's discretion in the matter.

Also Read | Digital Lending Market in India Grew 33% From FY19 to FY23 Reaching Rs 2,905 Thousand Crore, Digital Transactions Rose 44%: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)