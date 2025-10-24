Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 24 (ANI): Western Railway General Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta on Friday said that passenger movement has significantly increased owing to the ongoing festive season, with additional trains being operated to manage the surge ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

"Around 12,000 extra trains will be run by Indian Railways. I am reviewing all the holding areas prepared for the passengers. We are running trains on demand. Around 2,000 extra trains are planned to run on the Western railways," Gupta told ANI.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Raping His Minor Daughter in Anantnag.

Gupta also reviewed the arrangements and preparedness at railway stations across Gujarat to ensure smooth travel for passengers during the festive rush.

In anticipation of the crowd surge during the Chhath Puja festivities, the Indian Railways has made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for passengers.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? 18-Year-Old Indian Student With UAE Golden Visa Dies Due Cardiac Arrest in Dubai During Diwali 2025 Celebrations.

Indian Railways is ensuring that every passenger during their rail journey during the festive season is served well. Besides regular trains, 4,493 special train trips were made in the last 21 Days, averaging 213 trips daily, helping passengers reach home safely for Diwali festivities.

According to the press release, for the upcoming Chhath Puja and ongoing Diwali season this year, Indian Railways is running a robust special train schedule to manage the festive travel rush. Over a duration of 61 days, from October 1 to November 30, more than 12,000 special trains are being operated across the country.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The festival starts with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focusing on purification and preparation. This is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi.Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, is celebrated across various Indian states and internationally. This year, it spans from October 25 to 28. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)